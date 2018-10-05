‘Riverdale’: “As Above, So Below” Synopsis Teases Trouble for Veronica

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Chapter Thirty-Eight: As Above, So Below”, the third episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The synopsis, which you can check out below, hints at new challenges for the show’s ensemble in some drastically different ways.

“OPENING NIGHT — When a series of suspicious roadblocks threaten to delay the opening of the speakeasy, Veronica (Camila Mendes) enlists the help of Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Reggie (Charles Melton), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) to ensure opening night goes off without a hitch.

Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) follow different leads to learn more about the strange incidents going on in the town. Finally, some unwanted attention forces Archie (KJ Apa) to make a difficult decision about his future. Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich also star.

Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Aaron Allen.”

As fans will remember, Veronica agreed to open a secret speakeasy underneath Pop’s at the end of last season, a plot point that has undergone some evolutions.

“It’s a cabaret performance space, which allows us to feature Josie and tell the noir elements of a showbiz story.” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained in a recent interview. “Originally it was going to be a casino. Then we realized that, legally, no 16-year-old can run a casino.”

The synopsis also hints at Betty and Jughead getting up to some sleuthing, which appears to be tied to the show’s newest season-long mystery.

“One of my favorite things recently was the first season of True Detective, and we’re sort of telling a similar ritualistic crime that happens in Riverdale,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed. “We jokingly call it teen detectives meets True Detective, because we find Betty and Jughead investigating this really disturbing crime that seems to speak to the very twisted history of Riverdale.”

“The murder victims in the present were playing a game called Griffins & Gargoyles, which is, of course, the Riverdale version of Dungeons & Dragons,” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “Our kids discover that when their parents were in high school they also were playing this game, and there was a similar murder that happened in the past.”

“Chapter Thirty-Eight: As Above, So Below” will debut on Wednesday, October 24th, at 8/7c on The CW.