‘Riverdale’ Is Not Airing on The CW Tonight

If you’re looking for a pre-Thanksgiving dose of Riverdale, you might not be in luck this week.

The CW will not be airing new episodes of Riverdale and All American on Wednesday, November 21st. Instead, the network will be airing the first portion of the 2018 iHeartRadio Musical Festival.

For some fans, that might not be the best of news, especially considering all of the eventful places that Riverdale went in last week’s “The Great Escape”. Not only was Archie (miraculously) freed from juvie, but the show may have dropped a major hint about its own lore.

When Riverdale does return, it’ll will surely have some major revelations in store. The next episode, “Manhunter”, is expected to see Betty confronting the parents of the Midnight Club, and whether or not they might actually be the real Gargoyle King.

And based off of the details for what’s to come this season, it sounds like the turmoils of G&G might not be the only problem, as some have already theorized that Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro), a.k.a. The Black Hood, might return.

“I personally think there will be more layers to this whole Black Hood situation.” Munro told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Again, I’m an audience participant, as well as an actor, so I don’t know. Roberto and the writers keep everything very tight. They haven’t discussed with us at all what season three has coming. They’re very strategic with their plan of their characters and where they want them to go, and how it all goes. I’m really hoping that this flushes out Hal, to just be a much more interesting character. Now, he has dimensions. Now I’m like okay, now it gets exciting for me to actually play this guy.”

“I can also tell you, but also too it was interesting that you say that I confessed in the Cooper house, because I don’t remember ever confessing.” Munro continued. “All I did was say, ‘Betty, tell me what I did.’ She told me what I did. I didn’t say, ‘Yes, that’s what I did.’ Again, these are all just me, as far as theories, as well. I look for little things in the scripts and I go, ‘Okay, what does this actually mean? Was Hal part of a Black Hood tribe and he was just the guy pulling the strings, and someone else did all the killings? What does he mean by that? How come he never actually confessed that he did it?’ Who knows? That could be part of the story as well.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Manhunter” below!

“THE COVER-UP — After confronting the parents, who were part of “The Midnight Club” twenty-five years ago, Betty (Lili Reinhart) follows some strong leads in hopes of finding out who the true Gargoyle King is.

Meanwhile, Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) attempt to prove Archie’s (KJ Apa) innocence lands her in hot water. Finally, Archie turns to Kevin (Casey Cott) for help making things right.

Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star.

Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Cristine Chambers.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Manhunter” will air on November 28th.