‘Riverdale’: “The Man in Black” Photos Could Tease New Allies

The CW has released new photos for “The Man in Black”, the seventh episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The episode will see Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) in entirely new territory, as they “ride the rails” in order for Archie to get away from the trouble he caused by escaping juvie. The photos and the episode’s promo show that the pair will be taken to some sort of farm led by Laurie Lake (Riley Keough), and that what unfolds next will take an interesting structure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7705]

“That’s very fun, and the episode that it leads to is going to be a very fun episode,” Sprouse told reporters during a recent visit to the set. “I mean, without spoiling too much, I think it was episode seven of season two where we did a kind of three parter, it was three segmented storylines, and it’s, it’s the same kind of rubric for this one. And it’s really an Archie/Jughead narrative, which is kind of in rare supply. So you get that for a good chunk of episodes. It’s really just Archie and Jughead for a little bit and it’s a lot of fun and they’re on the lam and they’re running away, kind of Stand By Me. It’s really fun.”

The photos also hint at what Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) time in the Sisters of Quiet Mercy, which appears to be where Ethel (Shannon Purser) went after her G&G-tied mental break.

“There’s definitely more Ethel in Season 3, so fans can definitely look forward to that and it’s definitely interesting,” Purser teased before the season began. “I can’t give away too much, but she definitely undergoes some pretty big changes… there’s a new side of her [fans] haven’t seen before. I think it plays a very interesting part in the story this season.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Man in Black” below!

“INTO THE BELLY OF THE BEAST — Fearful that he will be caught, Archie (KJ Apa) hits the road and ends up at a farm outside Riverdale, where he meets Laurie Lake (guest star Riley Keough).

Meanwhile, after Alice (Madchen Amick) takes extreme measures to ensure Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) safety from the Gargoyle King, Betty finds herself up against a formidable foe from her past.

Finally, after learning that La Bonne Nuit is in trouble, Veronica (Camila Mendes) makes a risky business decision that could cost her everything.

Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Charles Melton also star. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Man in Black” will air on December 5th.