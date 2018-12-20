Kelly Ripa Comes to ‘Riverdale’ in “No Exit” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “No Exit”, the ninth episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The episode showcases what the latest predicament for the titular town is, now that Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) has put the town under quarantine. Judging by the promo, things will get pretty darn eventful, with raids, hookups, and the arrival of Hiram’s supposed mistress, Mrs. Mulwray (Kelly Ripa).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ripa, who is Consuelos’ real-life wife, was cast on the show earlier this fall. According to a statement from The CW to Us Weekly, Mrs. Mulwray will be “confident and tough” and “a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized.”

This marks the second family member of Consuelos to make their way onto Riverdale this season, with his and Ripa’s son Michael Consuelos playing a young Hiram in the “The Midnight Club” flashback episode.

The arrival of Mulwray — as well as the rest of the chaos going on in the town — could shake things up for Riverdale a lot more. For those with a bit more responsibility in the town – like Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols) – there’s no telling what that could mean.

“I think that Hermione, for her, she wanted to keep that mayoral thing separate from Hiram’s life of crime,” Nichols told ComicBook.com. “She’s always trying to go legit, and doing her best to gain some power for herself so that they can be legitimate so that she doesn’t always have to live in fear.”

“She’s the one in charge of that town. So, if anything goes wrong, she knows that’s on her,” Nichols explained. “And so already having to compromise her needs and wants and her moral compass as mayor with already one hit, and the second hit is that, and guess who’s going to be responsible?”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “No Exit” will air on January 16th.