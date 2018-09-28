‘Riverdale’ Parents Unite in New Season 3 Poster

The CW has released a new poster for Season Three of Riverdale, which puts the series’ ensemble of parents in the spotlight.

The poster, which you can check out below, features Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick), Fred Andrews (Luke Perry), F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich), Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols), and Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) in a similarly gothic style to the first Season Three poster.

In a way, it’s easy to see why Riverdale‘s parents have their own separate poster, considering the ever-growing role they’ve begun to have within the show itself. When Season 3 picks up, Hiram and Hermione will have a larger hold on the town itself, thanks to Hermione recently winning the seat of mayor. Meanwhile, Fred will be dealing with Archie (KJ Apa) being framed for murder by Hiram, and Alice and F.P. will be rekindling their romance in some unique circumstances.

“I think it’s a really cool relationship.” Ulrich explained in an interview earlier this summer. “It’s very fun. It’s dynamic. It’s intense. There’s chemistry there that’s unique. It’s not just a kid’s show or a teen show. I guess to some extent, I’m not surprised, but to the veracity and volume of it, I’m quite surprised.”

“He’s just a lovely, distinguished, wonderful actor, who seems to be getting better looking with age,” Amick told ComicBook.com late last year. “He’s very handsome and I just love having scenes with really talented actors. We also haven’t seen too much of Alice and F.P.’s characters together and I just love getting in and getting to play with other great actors so I’m really looking forward to a lot of really good stuff between us in the future.”

And it sounds like things with Riverdale‘s parents will head into a very specific territory, with the fourth episode of Season 3 set to be a flashback episode of the parents in high school. The episode, titled “The Midnight Club”, will follow the ensemble (played by their on-screen children) in an event that ties to the show’s present-day murder spree.

“The murder victims in the present were playing a game called Griffins & Gargoyles, which is, of course, the Riverdale version of Dungeons & Dragons,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained in a recent interview. “Our kids discover that when their parents were in high school they also were playing this game, and there was a similar murder that happened in the past.”

Are you excited to see what happens to the parents in Riverdale‘s third season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.