‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Poster Teases a Dangerous Game

Riverdale‘s third season is a little over a month away, and it looks like the series’ return will be darker than ever.

The CW recently released a new poster teasing Season 3, which puts the series’ teenage characters in a sepia-toned set up. You can check it out below.

Let the game begin. A new season of #Riverdale premieres Wednesday, October 10 on The CW. pic.twitter.com/i9av1fiOdQ — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) September 5, 2018

There’s quite a lot to take in for the poster, most notably in the Hannibal-esque animal skull that is accenting the bottom of the poster. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hinted that fans should “Beware the Gargoyle King” in his tweet about the poster, which just might give the creepy being seen in the Season 3 trailer an official name.

Season 3 is set to put the show’s ensemble in an entirely new predicament, as Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) continues to escalate his hold on the town. Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) will be awaiting trial for his murder sentence, all of which was orchestrated by Hiram in the Season 2 finale.

“I’m excited to see how he handles himself in prison.” Apa revealed in a recent interview. “I want him to get a whole lot of tats. I want him to join a gang. I want all that. Give it to me. I mean, you never know. Honestly, you never know.”

Meanwhile, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) will be opening a secret speakeasy, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) will be adjusting to being the leader of the South Side Serpents, and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) will have her family life shaken up once again.

“Alice gets lured into the very mysterious and troublesome cult that’s been moving, and that Polly’s been involved in,” Madchen Amick, who plays the Cooper family matriarch, said in a recent interview. “She’s going in deep because she’s looking to heal her wounds. And she thinks this is a way she can kind of make amends with what happened to the Cooper family.”

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.