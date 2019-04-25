‘Riverdale’: Betty Faces the Gargoyle King in “Prom Night” Preview

Riverdale might be juggling a cult, a Gargoyle King, and a lot of boxing-related drama, but it looks the town with pep still has some time to celebrate. The CW has released a new preview for “Prom Night”, the twentieth episode of the show’s third season.

The episode also marks an incredibly bittersweet milestone for the show, as it marks the first installment filmed following the death of series star Luke Perry, who passed away from complications with a stroke earlier this year.

Perry’s character, Fred Andrews, had a relatively small role in tonight’s episode, only appearing in a group scene at Riverdale’s hospital where Archie (KJ Apa) learned that his former boxing rival had died after a match between the two. Fred appeared in a second scene with Archie, reassuring his son that he wasn’t responsible for the other guy’s death. While it’s unclear exactly if and how Fred’s storyline will wrap up in the episodes filmed after Perry’s passing, the show’s creative team have hinted that it will eventually be addressed.

“You know, honestly, we are I think all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving,” Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained in an interview last month. “We know that we have to address it in some way, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honor him.”

“He took care of us all,” Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes said of Perry on social media. “An authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. His presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him. I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set. We lost a dear friend. My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in peace, Luke. Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever I think of you, I will remember that feeling.’

You can check out the synopsis for “Prom Night” below!

“CHAOS ON PROM NIGHT — Betty (Lili Reinhart) takes matters into her own hands after learning some unsettling news about her father. Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) grows concerned by Archie’s (KJ Apa) desire to take boxing to the next level.

Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) runs into a roadblock during her campaign for prom queen, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty’s plan to confront the Gargoyle King takes an unexpected turn.

Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. David Katzenberg directed the episode written by Britta Lundin & Devon Turner.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

