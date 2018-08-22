‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Will Have a Time Jump

Archie Andrew’s world was turned upside down during Riverdale‘s season two finale, but when the show picks up again for its third season this fall, don’t expect to be seeing a lot of the boy next door behind bars.

During the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel today, it was revealed that there will be a time jump between the end of season two and the start of season one. Betty Cooper actress Lili Reinhart explained that the core four will be headed back to school for their junior year and thinking ahead to what comes next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Starting in Season 3, we take place 3 months after Season 2 left off,” Reinhart said. “They’ve gone through their summer and are about to go back to school.”

That time jump will also see Betty settling into her role as Serpent Queen. As fans will recall, at the end of last season, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) asked Betty to be his queen now that he had assumed the role of Serpent King when his father, F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich) retired.

“At the beginning of the season, you’ll see her own that title,” Reinhart said.

Betty won’t be alone in starting the season in a different place. Relationships will have had some time to grow and shift since last we saw them, specifically when it comes to that of former mayor Sierra McCoy (Robin Givens) and former sheriff Tom Keller (Martin Keller). Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller, told the audience that there might be an interesting consequence from the relationship for Kevin and Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray).

“I’ve heard a rumor that we might move in together this year,” Cott said.

But what about the fan-favorite possible pairing of F.P. and Betty’s mom, Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick)? Will the two to three month time jump be enough to see any major developments in their relationship, especially now that Hal Cooper is behind bars for being the Black Hood?

“Tune in to episode 3,” Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aquirre-Sacasa said.

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.