Riverdale Season 6 Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale”, the first episode of the show’s sixth season. The episode will be the first in a five-episode “Rivervale” event, which will take a decidedly spooky approach to the mythos that fas know and love. While we’ll have to wait a few more days to see exactly what that will entail, the photos provide new looks at some of the show’s ensemble of characters — as well as some sort of log-cutting competition.

“[These new episodes] are firmly in the horror genre,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously teased to TVLine. “Things are a little bit darker, a little bit weirder, a little more twisted in Rivervale.”

Most notably, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka is expected to reprise her role in the fourth episode of Rivervale, referred to as “The Witching Hour(s)”, which will see Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) performing a dangerous spell, one that may mean the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family. Luckily, she’s getting a much-needed assist from everybody’s favorite twenty-something witch, the iconic Sabrina Spellman, visiting from Greendale in this years-in-the-making crossover.

“It was really interesting for me slipping back into her shoes because I hadn’t been her in two years,” Shipka recently shared with ComicBook.com. “I was surprised at just how quickly she just took over again. It was like riding a bike and you never know about that kind of thing. I’d never played someone and then not, and then gone back and did it again. So that was a new thing for me. I didn’t know how that was going to work, and I was just like, ‘Oh, this fits like a glove.’ And it was very fun.”

You can check out the synopsis for the Season 6 premiere, “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale,” below!

“WELCOME TO RIVERVALE – Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything is as it should be. Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are now the town’s power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together. But with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) demanding a return to the “old ways,” this serenity will surely not last. And how could Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) possibly have survived? Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner and Madchen Amick also star.”

Season 6 of Riverdale will premiere on Tuesday, November 16th at 9/8c on The CW.

