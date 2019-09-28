Riverdale: Senior Year Begins in “Fast Times at Riverdale High”

The CW has released the episode synopsis for “Chapter Fifty-Nine: Fast Times at Riverdale High”, the second episode of Riverdale‘s upcoming fourth season. The episode will see the first day of senior year for Riverdale‘s teens and in it, there will be quite a few changes for all involved with much of it being consequences and fallout from the events of the show’s third season.

In the episode, which is set to air on October 16, the Riverdale crew will meet the new high school principal Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will find himself with an offer to attend an elite prep school. The episode appears to be one that will also see life moving forward for Archie Andrews (KJ Apa). You can check out the official synopsis below.

“FIRST DAY OF SENIOR YEAR — Archie (KJ Apa) encourages Mad Dog (Eli Goree) to attend Riverdale High and join the football team. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) meets Mr. Chipping (guest star Sam Witwer), who offers him a spot at an elite school called Stonewall Prep. Veronica (Camila Mendes) is conflicted when information about her involvement in Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) arrest leaks to the public. Kevin (Casey Cott) applies for a spot on the Blue & Gold to make amends with Betty (Lili Reinhart). And Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) goes head to head with Mr. Honey (guest star Kerr Smith), the school’s new principal Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star.”

From the sounds of the synopsis, things appear to move towards normal for Riverdale following the season premiere. That episode, airing on October 9, will deal with passing of Archie’s father, Fred Andrews as well as serve as a tribute to actor Luke Perry who passed away earlier this year.

“His legacy is gonna live on in the lives around him, that he worked with, you know?” KJ Apa, who stars as Fred’s son Archie Andrews, said in a previous interview. “I’m never gonna forget him and I think it’s still very fresh and we’re all still dealing with it… We’re definitely gonna obviously have to address it at some point. [Possibly] that [means] Molly stepping in as more of an active parent for Archie, but that all depends on the availability of the actors around us. So, you know, we’ll do what we can.”

Riverdale “Chapter Fifty-Nine: Fast Times at Riverdale High” will air on October 16 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.