‘Riverdale’ Gets Its Own Twitter Emoji

Riverdale‘s sophomore season continues tonight – and Twitter is celebrating in a pretty awesome way.

The hit The CW series recently earned its own emoji on Twitter. If fans use the #Riverdale hashtag, or a myriad of those tied to the show, it will get a custom ‘R’ emoji next to you. You can check out the official tweet about it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Small town with pep, murder and its own emoji. Use #Riverdale and any of these hashtags to unlock the custom Riverdale emoji! pic.twitter.com/GIUGkAONLF — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) October 18, 2017

These Twitter emojis have become increasingly common for pop-culture favorites, with movies like Justice League and Thor: Ragnarok recently earning them. While Riverdale might not have as large of a following as those movies, it’s certainly been buzzworthy in recent months.

The season two premiere, ‘A Kiss Before Dying’, debuted to the show’s best ratings yet, which could be contributed to the show’s popularity on Netflix. The series is also pretty buzzworthy on social media, earning an impressive amount of Teen Choice Awards back in August.

Now that Riverdale is back, it’s gearing up for a mystery unlike any other. After Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) was attacked in the season one finale, Archie (KJ Apa) and crew have been on the hunt for the Man in the Black Hood. A new episode of Riverdale, titled ‘Nighthawks’, airs tonight – so you might want to get ready to put those hashtags to the test.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on The CW.