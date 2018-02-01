‘Riverdale’: The Internet Reacts to the End of “Chapter Twenty-Five: The Wicked and The Divine”

Tonight’s episode of Riverdale was full of surprising moments, but the last thirty seconds of the episode may have been the most shocking so far this season.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “Chapter Twenty-Five: The Wicked and The Divine”, below.

In tonight’s episode, we find out that it was Tall Boy, working for Hiram Lodge, that decapitated the Colonel Pickens statue, Archie warned Hiram about a possible coup by his shady business associates, and to the delight of Bughead fans, Betty and Jughead got back together and finally took their relationship to the next level. However, the most stunning moment of the episode came in the last thirty seconds.

Now, some context: Alice and Chic are alone at dinner as Hal has moved out, and Betty is with Jughead. Their meal is interrupted by someone at the door. Alice opens the door to a sketchy looking character who asks if Chic is home. Later, Betty comes home after her time with Jughead and finds dinner still on the table. She follows a blood trail into another room and discovers a horrifying scene. The mystery man from the door? He’s dead. Chic is off in the corner rocking back and forth while Alice is cleaning up an awful lot of blood.

This is definitely not a scene one expects in the Cooper house (well, if you subscribe to the “Hal is the Black Hood” theory, maybe you do), and it definitely caught fans off guard. How off guard? Well, Twitter had some very strong reactions to what appears to be a Very Cooper Family Murder, and we’ve collected some of the best ones here.

The ending of tonight’s episode had me shook #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/Fd9nhSnTVh — jesica (@Jesicaaa_74) February 1, 2018

Alice is me at any slight confrontation #riverdale pic.twitter.com/WwmLUKpv2w — Emma (@eskoorbclifford) February 1, 2018

I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS !!! WHO ? WHAT ? WHY ? HOW ? #riverdale — jealous jackson wang ?? (@jazzy_jazz211) February 1, 2018

Hey Alice, you should give your old buddy FP a call. He knows his way around a body.#Riverdale — Sneakynin (@sneakynin) February 1, 2018

