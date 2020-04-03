Riverdale Writers Clap Back After One Actor’s Criticism, But Fans Aren’t Having It

Riverdale fans have grown accustomed to witnessing absurd and unbelievable events, with some being more difficult to accept than others. The same can be said of the actors involved with bringing the show to life, as Sam Witwer recently addressed his character’s unexpected suicide from earlier in Season Four, which fans witnessed last November but didn’t learn the reasons for until this past March. During a recent conversation with io9, the actor himself attempted to address the perplexing scene as amicably as possible, though it was clear from his reaction to his filming experience that he was nearly as perplexed as audiences were.

“As for why that character jumps out a window, I have no idea. But I read the script and laughed. I was like, ‘Right, of course. Of course he does,’” the actor shared with the outlet. “I’d love to say I had deep thoughts about the whole thing, but I don’t think that’s really the way they work over there.”

Over on Twitter, the verified Riverdale Writers Room account weighed in on the interview, insinuating that they were just as relieved to have Witwer gone as he was to leave.

Fans didn’t take too kindly to the tweet, calling out the account for ignoring their own advice to “stay classy.” It’s possible that they were merely attempting to make a joke, but clearly their followers didn’t read it that way.

Scroll down to see what Riverdale fans are saying about the exchange!

Don’t Bash Actors

Lol Most of the time the writers themselves don’t know where the story is going. Lili also agrees. Don’t bash actors for speaking their heart about the script and the show. He could have been a really popular and fan favourite character but ya’ll killed him. — Pranky Cena (@prankyxoxo) April 2, 2020

What We Were All Thinking

He said what we’re all thinking



only #bugheadwedding can save that show 🥳 pic.twitter.com/M8PSqVqJvW — ً (@enigmaxcooper) April 2, 2020

No Payoffs

But it’s true. You don’t utilise the actors. All storylines have no pay-off. Why introduce Dodger when he had no impact, which could be used for Toni or Kevin. Not being insulting but most actors feel the same way. Jonathan and jonathan and Joan actors are not utilized too. — Natalie (@River72930538) April 2, 2020

FACTSSSS

sam speaking FACTSSSS

i love how everyones supporting sam on this we stan — Chey 🏳️‍🌈 (@toveyswitwer) April 2, 2020

Not Unreasonable

…he doesn’t seem unreasonable. just wanted to know what was going on with his character so that he could do his job well? your tweet is immature and unprofessional. — shay (@booksnshows) April 2, 2020

Called Out

finally someone called u guys out, now give us falice — zaddy🌻 (@otpfalice) April 2, 2020

Completely Right

This isn’t classy. Also he was completely right. — betty (@bettyybombshell) April 2, 2020

Rude

What a rude way to respond to valid criticism. You can’t expect your actors to do their job if you’re not willing to help them understand their work. As it’s understood, Lili also asked for further info this season bc she NEEDED more to understand her character’s motivation…. — elizabeth (@brioselizabeth) April 2, 2020

Accept Criticism

You are also not being “classy” by making this post. Try taking criticism too especially when it’s valid. — Natalie (@River72930538) April 2, 2020

Follow Your Advice