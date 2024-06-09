Rob Gronkowski Joins The Tiny Chef Show in First Look Clip (Exclusive)

It would be difficult to find a better cooking companion than The Tiny Chef, but his next challenge is one of his greatest yet...the onion. In a new episode of Nick Jr.'s The Tiny Chef Show that airs on Monday, June 10th, Tiny Chef and Olly set about making some chips and dip, and to make that happen they will need to chop an onion, but Chef can't seem to stop crying when he attempts to chop it. That's where his guest comes in, who happens to be four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski, and we've got your exclusive first look at the episode. Gronk hops on the show to give Tiny Chef some advice on being brave and how to take on challenges, and after their hilarious conversation, Tiny Chef is finally ready to take on project onion. You can watch the full clip in the video below.

The clip begins with Olly saying that they've gotten to the point where they have to chop the onion to move forward, but Tiny Chef is just too scared. He then takes a call from Gronk, who tells Chef he could be a linebacker in the NFL. Then Tiny Chef asks Gronk what he does when he's feeling scared, and Gronk shares some methods he uses to overcome fear.

Gronk says he pumps himself up first when he wants to be brave by listening to music, dancing, and having friends over to cheer him on. Tiny Chef then realizes he has people who can help cheer him on, and he jumps back on the show so he can chop that onion. You can check out the clip above, and the full episode premieres on Nick Jr. on Monday, June 10th at 3 PM ET.

(Photo: Nick Jr.)

The Tiny Chef Show follows the adorable Tiny Chef and his friends as they look to create the world's tastiest and tiniest dishes and teach children how to cook. Tiny Chef teams up with his best robot friend Olly, his Snail pal Henry, and floof-ball caterpillar Ruby. Together they've created dishes like Matzo Ball Soup, Donuts, Pizza, Freeze Pops, Popcorn, Banana Toast, Bread, and their latest dish chips and dip.

In addition to Gronk, The Tiny Chef Show has invited stars like Ca'Ron Coleman, Tabitha Brown, Josh Gad, RZA, Kristen Bell, and Keith L. Williams to join in on the cooking fun, and you never know who might end up stopping by to help give the Tiny Chef and his team a hand. You can find more of their full episodes on Nick Jr, and you can find more about the series below.

(Photo: Nick Jr.)

Who Is Tiny Chef

"From his humble garden tree stump, an herbivore named Tiny Chef creates the world's tiniest dishes for the world's tiniest cooking show. He believes that children should learn how to cook and is hopeful that kids watch his cooking program. There's never a dull moment with Chef as his spirit, charm, and cleverness help him deal with the unpredictable nature of life in a tiny kitchen. More than anything, Tiny Chef is always truly himself as he finds ingenious ways to work tiny."

