‘The Rocketeer’ Animated Series First Look Revealed

Disney has released the first look from The Rocketeer, their upcoming animated adventure series for Disney Junior.

Unveiled alongside peeks at several other animated series currently in development during Disney’s presentation at Annecy Animation Festival in France on Tuesday, an early animation test for the series was screened by the audience and saw the series’ lead, six-year-old Kit Seacourt, testing new gear and ended with the line “Never fear, I’m the Rocketeer!”

The Rocketeer is based on the comic books by Dave Stevens, though where the comics were based in the 1930s, this animated series will be set in the contemporary world and will depart significantly from the comics.

The project was officially announced back in February. It will follow Kit, a young girl who receives a birthday package telling her that she’s in line to become a superhero that has the ability to fly thanks to a rocket-powered jet pack. Kit’s tech-savvy best friend Tesh and mechanic uncle Ambrose will join her on her new adventures.

The series, which is set to debut sometime in 2019, marks the second time that the Rocketeer has been featured on film or television, as many will remember the live-action Rocketeer movie that was released in 1991. And when it comes to that Rocketeer story, Disney Channels Worldwide Executive Vice President Nancy Kanter said that while the television series would be a big departure, this new project would bring the property to a new generation.

“It’s a piece of IP that is very alive at Disney,” Kanter said. “And we imagined who could be the Rocketeer for this generation of kids.”

The Rocketeer will feature two 11-minute stories in each new episode, in addition to original songs written for the series. Wild Canary and Disney Junior will produce the series with Nicole Dubuc (Transformers: Rescue Bots) serving as executive producer.

[ H/T: Variety ]