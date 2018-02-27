‘The Rocketeer’ Reboot Series Coming to Disney Junior

The Rocketeer is officially getting the TV treatment!

Disney has officially announced that The Rocketeer, based on the comic books by Dave Stevens, will be getting an animated series on Disney Junior in 2019 and will be geared toward children and families. This will mark the second time the character has been featured on film or television, as many will remember the live-action Rocketeer movie that was released in 1991.

The series will introduce a new Rocketeer this time around: Kit, a young girl who receives a birthday package telling her that she’s in line to become a superhero that has the ability to fly, thanks to a rocket-powered jet pack. Kit’s tech-saavy best friend Tesh, and mechanic uncle Ambrose will join her on her new adventures.

“We are very excited to introduce The Rocketeer to our young Disney Junior audience,” said Joe D’Ambrosia, senior vice president, Original Programming, Disney Junior. “The vast storytelling found in the original comic books provides the perfect opportunity to create an exciting new adventure series told from a young girl superhero perspective that the whole family can enjoy together.”

The Rocketeer will feature two 11-minute stories in each new episode, in addition to original songs written for the series. Wild Canary and Disney Junior will produce the series with Nicole Dubuc (Transformers: Rescue Bots) serving as executive producer.