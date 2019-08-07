Rocko’s Modern Life Creator Explains Why the Special Is Called “Static Cling”

Netflix officially brings Rocko’s Modern Life, the ’90s animated television show on Nickelodeon, back this Friday with a special called Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling. The special picks up 20 years after the conclusion of the television series, and sees Rocko, Heffer, and Filburt deal with all things new in their world. And while there are any number of possible questions that might invite, one particular one has been somewhat frequently heard: why, exactly, is it called “Static Cling”? Is it some deep-cut reference to the show, or something else entirely? We set out to find out.

ComicBook.com recently interviewed Rocko’s Modern Life creator Joe Murray via email, and while we interrogated him about a variety of subjects, we had to ask about the name of the special. So, why is it called “Static Cling”? According to Murray, it’s playing on the many meanings of “static.”

“I’m sure a lot of people thought it was going to be about laundry,” Murray admitted. “But my thinking is that when something is Static, it doesn’t go anywhere. And also, old TV has a lot of static. That TV itself is arranged static. So, clinging to that was what Rocko was doing. It seems like a ways to go but that was my thinking behind “

Here’s how Netflix describes the special:

“After being in space for around 20 years, Rocko and his friends attempt to conform to an even more modern life in O-Town, where coffee shops are on every corner, food trucks offer multi-layered tacos, touch-screen O-Phones are being upgraded on a near-constant basis, an instant-print kiosk has replaced Rocko’s old job at Kind-of-a-Lot-O-Comics, and radioactive energy drinks turn their consumers into mutants.”

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling is set to release on Netflix this Friday, August 9th. The special features the voices of returning cast members Carlos Alazraqui as Rocko, Tom Kenny as Heffer, Mr. Lawrence as Filburt, Charlie Adler as Mr. Bighead, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the special right here.