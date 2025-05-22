7 Things About Rogue One That Are Way Cooler After Star Wars Disney+ Series

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s whole purpose is to provide additional context to the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. In the franchise’s first movie, the Rebellion faces the threat of the Death Star, a superweapon that Emperor Palpatine is looking to turn on planets that aren’t getting in line. Rogue One shows how Leia gets her hands on the plans for the Empire’s big secret, focusing on the group that infiltrates the Imperial stronghold on Scarif and loses their lives in the process. However, the movie’s story is so strong that several other Star Wars projects, including Star Wars: Andor, flesh it out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watching Rogue One now provides a very different experience than when the movie first hit theaters. Characters are stronger, motivations are clearer, and every piece of the Rebellion feels much more significant.

1) Beezer Fortuna Is Everything His Cousin Is Not

One aspect of Rogue One that gets a boost after watching Star Wars: The Mandalorian is Saw Gerrera’s crew. The madman employs all kinds of beings, including Beezer Fortuna, who is related to the Twi’lek that takes over Jabba the Hutt’s empire in the Disney+ series, Bib Fortuna. However, unlike his cousin, Beezer fights for others instead of himself and dies a noble death.

2) Mon Mothma’s Place in the Rebellion Feels More Important

Mon Mothma appears in various Star Wars projects as one of the faces of the Rebellion. She plays that role in Rogue One, but Andor gives her hesitation to attack the Empire a whole new meaning. Mothma has to live a lie for years until the Ghorman Massacre forces her to cut her ties to the Empire, meaning she understands when the right time to strike is.

3) Cassian Andor’s Sacrifice Is Much More Tragic

Andor focuses on the early days of the Rebellion as much as its titular character, but he still gets plenty to do. He goes from a criminal who doesn’t believe he has a higher calling to a rebel ready to give it all for the cause. With all that extra emotion in the mix, Cassian’s death in Rogue One hits ten times harder.

4) Director Krennic’s Aspirations Are More Clear

Orson Krennic can feel like any other Imperial during his appearance in Rogue One. After all, Darth Vader puts him in his place like he would any other lackey. However, Andor shows Krennic at the top of the food chain as he begins to put the pieces in place to get the Death Star operational.

5) Bail Organa Knows the Best Course of Action

With the threat of the Death Star looming over them, the Rebellion’s council tries to formulate a plan to bring it down. Bail Organa helps get things moving, and he believes Cassian is the best choice to lead the mission. Andor shows how Bail comes to trust Cassian and how far the former Republic senator is willing to go to defeat the Empire.

6) There’s No Wiggle Room in Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor’s Relationship

The ending of Rogue One is tragic because the members of the titular team lose their lives. However, some always believed there was an extra knife twist due to Jyn Erso and Cassian embracing on the beach on Scarif. Andor puts any love theories to bed, though, by showing that Cassian always holds a special place in his heart for Bix Caleen, whom he falls in love with while living on Ferrix.

7) Melshi Always Has Cassian Andor’s Back

Another character who loses their life on Scarif is Melshi, a rebel soldier who comes to Cassian during his hour of need. Andor reveals how the two characters meet each other during their time in the Narkina 5 prison and the missions they go on that allow them to grow close before the events of Rogue One kick off.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is streaming on Disney+.

Are you planning to rewatch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story after finishing all of the Disney+ Star Wars series? What other aspects of the movie do you think will feel different? Let us know in the comments below!