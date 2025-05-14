How Star Wars: Andor Connects to Rogue One in Unexpected Series Finale

Star Wars: Andor has officially come to an end after 24 episodes, closing a significant chapter in the galaxy far, far away. Since the series premiered in 2022, audiences have witnessed all-new insight into exactly how mild-mannered civilians could either become radicalized against fascist organizations or be led down a dark path, sacrificing anything or anyone in their path to climb the ranks of the Galactic Empire. Part of what sets Andor apart, however, is we know that Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) would ultimately sacrifice himself in order to obtain the plans for the Death Star during the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, yet fans still earned a handful of surprises, while also witnessing the fates of some major characters, and surprising new ones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Spoilers follow for Star Wars: Andor‘s final episodes.

Star Wars: Andor Kills a Major Character

Set a year after the Ghorman Massacre, Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) learns the truth about the Death Star from his ISB informant, Lonni Jung, killing him and leaving his body behind as he returns to his shop and prepares to escape. Before he can leave though, there’s a special visitor, Dedra Meero (Denise Goough), who arrives claiming she has always meant to stop by. Of course, this is merely an excuse to test Luthen to see if he will cower under the pressure of finally being confronted by the Empire. Before he can be apprehended, he stabs himself as to avoid torture and questioning, much to the disappointment of Meero. Not only does Meero face the disappointment of not being able to bring Luthen in front of the Empire, she is apprehended by her superiors for her actions of confronting him, potentially ruining their best shot at taking down the Rebellion.

Despite Luthen’s best efforts, he doesn’t succumb to his wounds and is instead taken to a nearby hospital. His assistant Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau) knows that Luthen could be tortured, as she sets out to infiltrate the facility. Through flashbacks, we see Luthen first meeting Kleya, teaching her the ways of navigating the grey area between various forces and how to use your smarts to stay alive and make yourself useful. Kleya manages to avoid detection by the Empire to get close to Luthen to kill him, preventing the Imperials from torturing information out of him. After escaping the hospital, Kleya finds refuge in the safehouse occupied by Cassian and Bix (Adria Arjona) earlier in the season. From there she begins sending a distress signal, haunted by the information she’s learned about the Death Star. Her mantra she repeats to remember it all, which Rogue One fans will know well, “Ghoarman. Scarif. Kyber. Krennick. Erso.”

Cassian and K-2SO Team Up for a Rescue

Cassian’s friend Wilmon Paak (Muhannad Bhaier) receives the distress signal from Kleya, believing that the message hails from Luthen, which he immediately alerts Cassian to. Leaving with Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow), and the newly revived K-2SO (Alan Tudyk), they return to Coruscant. Sadly, Andor isn’t the only one to discover Kleya’s whereabouts, as the Empire attempts to eradicate her in the safehouse. Despite Andor and Melshi making it to Kleya, they’re delayed in leaving as she tries to explain the severity of the Death Star and the Empire’s secret plans. As a result, an Imperial squad pins them down and cuts off their comms. Luckily, K-2SO gets a sense of something being amiss, causing him to rescue his ally by wiping out the entire squad. The quartet manage to make it back to the Rebel base on Yavin IV safely.

After they arrive, Cassian takes the information that he learned from Kleya on Coruscant about the Death Star to the leaders of Rebellion, hoping to light a fire under them about how quickly the Empire is moving to make sure that their super weapon is complete. The leaders however are not impressed or convinced by Cassian’s reveal, believing he sacrificed the safety of the entire rebel base for the personal gain of saving Luthen. As a result he has to argue for his place in the Rebellion instead of making the case for preparing for the Death Star. In fact, they all believe that Luthen was being fed false information by the ISB as they prepared to capture him.

Later, and all that in mind, General Draven goes to Cassian and reveals that Tivik, their informant feeding the Rebels information about Saw Gerrera, has made contact from Kafrene but will only speak to Cassian. Though Cassian believes this immediately, Draven thinks it’s all too much of a coincidence. The information from Luthen hailing from the ISB combined with a Star Destroyer parked over Jedha, and now endless calls from Tivik, make it all seem suspicious, like a trap. In the end, they decide to let Cassian leave the base and make contact with Tivik…setting the stage quite literally for Cassian Andor’s very first scene in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

As Andor‘s final episode comes to a close, it ends with a montage showing the fate of several characters leading up to the events of Rogue One. This includes not only seeing Kleya integrate into the Rebel Alliance, but also Orson Krennic as he supervises the completion of the Death Star, and even Dedra Meero’s ultimate fate, now confined to a prison planet that appears identical to Narkina 5. As the episode wraps, Cassian walks to his ship and prepares to make his exit from his own series and enter the 2016 fan-favorite movie.

There’s one last surprise though, and as Andor’s season finale wraps up we make a return to the farm planet of Mina-Rau, where not only do we see B2EMO is alive and well, but so is Bix. Most importantly, Bix isn’t alone, as she walks through the crops while holding a young baby, the child that she had with Cassian Andor.