Andor Creator Addresses That Massive Finale Twist (And Making Things More Tragic)

Star Wars: Andor creator Tony Gilroy discusses the major twist in the series finale, explaining why he chose to end Season 2 on that note. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the showrunner opened up about the revelation that Bix Caleen was pregnant with Cassian’s child when she left the Yavin IV base in Episode 9, “Welcome to the Rebellion.” The final scene of Andor sees Bix back living on Mina-Rau, raising a child who will never know his father. Gilroy admitted this makes Cassian’s death in Rogue One even more upsetting, but he also hoped it ended the series on an uplifting note.

“It does three things for me. It does exactly what you said — I think it makes [Cassian’s] sacrifice that much more bitter,” Gilroy said. “And I think that for anybody who had any lingering doubts about Bix leaving in episode nine, it explains it for anybody who was hesitant about buying into that scene. And finally, ultimately, I was desperate to end on a hopeful note. ‘Rebellions are built on hope’ isn’t just a T-shirt, it’s a legit flame that a lot of people need to see. So hopefully I was ending on something that was upbeat, as it was important for me to do that.”

Before Bix stepped away from the Rebel Alliance, she left Cassian a message explaining her decision. Understanding the magnitude of the Rebellion and Cassian’s place in the fight against the Empire, she left so Cassian didn’t abandon the cause to pursue a life with her. She planned on reuniting with Cassian once the war was over, while knowing there was a likely chance she may never see him again.

Cassian unknowingly becoming a father is just one of the many ways Andor changes the complexion of Rogue One. Over the course of its run, the series was renowned for its ability to add depth to established Star Wars canon. Not only did it flesh out Cassian as a character, it also shed light on the morally gray origins of the Rebellion, making Rogue One and the original trilogy even more compelling in the process.

While the finale twist gives Andor one last emotional gut punch, it felt like a necessary one within the context of the show. By the end of Season 2, Bix had long been established as a fighter who would stop at nothing to put an end to the Empire. She didn’t have to leave Yavin IV just because Cassian wanted to leave the fighting behind and live a normal life; Bix might have been able to talk Cassian into sticking around if she planned on staying. Her secret pregnancy makes her decision much more logical. Perhaps the only thing that could have pulled Bix away from the Rebels is the prospect of becoming a parent. The Alliance life is not one for a newborn. And if she told Cassian the truth, he would have rushed to her without hesitation. Bix made her own sacrifice so Cassian could keep fighting.

Since Star Wars fans know what happens to Cassian in Rogue One, there’s no denying the imagery of Bix and her baby is exceptionally bittersweet. Still, it does accomplishes Gilroy’s goal of concluding Andor on a positive note. After all she endured, Bix is alive and at peace. Seeing her with her child is an emotional reminder of why the Rebellion fought until the Empire was defeated. Cassian and the many others who gave their lives never got to see the sunrise they made, but Bix, her son, and the rest of the galaxy could enjoy it.