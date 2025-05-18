7 Spy and Revolution Shows to Watch After Star Wars: Andor

Star Wars: Andor has reached its end, and fans are undoubtedly looking for other TV shows with similar themes of revolution. Over its two seasons, Andor highlights the Galactic Empire’s tyranny in the most detailed manner the Star Wars franchise has ever scene, laying the groundwork for the events of the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Moving on from such as spectacular work of television isn’t easy, but fortunately, there exist a great selection of series depicting rebellion against authoritarian regimes. Whether in a futuristic or modern-day setting, stories of resistance all emit the same captivating essence and deliver exhilarating action and drama.

The following seven TV series center on different forms of resistance, from spying to all-out uprisings. Viewers who enjoyed Andor need to add these titles to their watchlist immediately.

1) The Man in the High Castle

Based on the 1972 Philip K. Dick novel, Prime Video’s The Man in the High Castle paints an intricate portrait of resistance similar to that of Andor. The story depicts an alternate history in which the Axis Powers of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan won World War II and each govern seperate halves of the United States. The Man in the High Castle centers on a variety of perspectives in its authoritarian setting, such as several underground resistance members, a high-ranking SS member, and the relentless head of the Japanese secret police. Covert operations and explosive acts of rebellion occur throughout The Man in the High Castle‘s endlessly intriguing narrative. The series’ four seasons deliver gripping drama and character dynamics, and audiences will find themselves immersed into The Man in the High Castle‘s detailed alternate world. A chilling representation of America under fascist rule, The Man in the High Castle provides all of the suspense and rebellious thrills Andor fans crave.

2) The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale adapts Margaret Atwood’s 1962 novel of the same title while expanding on its source material. Set in the dystopian patriarchal society of Gilead, The Handmaid’s Tale chronicles the strife and eventual revolt of a group child-bearing slaves. The show’s depiction of the violent oppression of women is hard to stomach, but its focus on resistance offers a spark of light amid the dark themes. Throughout its six seasons, The Handmaid’s Tale never fails to surprise audiences, and its balance of action and drama makes for exhilarating television. Elizabeth Moss forcefully portrays the series’ main character, June/Offred, while The Handmaid’s Tale also features an impressive supporting cast. Revolt against tyranny is The Handmaid’s Tale‘s bread and butter, and Andor fans need to check out this Hulu masterpiece.

3) Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot takes a unique approach to the theme of resistance, as most of its narrative revolves around covert actions rather than an action-packed uprising. In the series, Rami Malek stars as Elliott Alderson, a mentally unstable cybersecurity employee and skilled computer hacker who joins a hacktivist organization called fsociety. From there, Elliott initiates the erasure of all consumer debt, triggering a series of world-changing events. A mind-bending and riveting character study, Mr. Robot deftly addresses the topic of class disparities under capitalism. Although aesthetically different from Andor, Mr. Robot mirrors the Star Wars show though its unlikely hero of a protagonist who faces one difficult choice after another in pursuit of a necessary revolution. Mr. Robot is thrilling, shocking, and tension-filled from start to finish, and Malek’s lead performance lives among the most memorable character portrayals in TV history.

4) Firefly

Andor fans in search of another amazing sci-fi series with a rebellious sentiment need to check out Firefly. Set in a distant solar system 500 years in the future, the show centers on a misfit band of space travelers who smuggle and scavenge as they strive to find their way in the world aboard their ship, the Serenity. At odds with their authoritarian rulers and other factions following a deadly civil war, these outcasts encounter plenty of adventure and danger during their interplanetary travels. Defined by its deep political themes and excellent world-building, Firefly also boasts a fascinating set of characters and fun notes of humor to offset the drama. Although a character-driven story first, the show also explores themes related to imperialism and government control. Firefly aired just 14 episodes before its cancellation, however, anyone who enjoys an exciting space drama with a Western flair will find the series well worthwhile.

5) Humans

An artificial intelligent revolution on Earth takes center stage in Humans. Hyper-intelligent robots known as synths contend with their place in a human-led society that oppresses them. Humans begins as a fascinating examination of society’s adoption of AI into normal life and the implications of blurring the line between humans and their human-like android counterparts, subsequently portraying a synth uprising when hostility between the camps boils over. Gemma Chan headlines Humans‘ superb cast, which also features standouts like Carrie-Anne Moss, Sope Dirisu, and William Hurt. Despite being cancelled after three seasons, Humans offers a layered take on the emergence of AI, approaching each human and synth character with incredible care and nuance. Fans of Andor will find that Humans aligns well with the Star Wars property’s message about resistance in the face of injustice.

6) Snowpiercer

A thrilling post-apocalyptic story, Snowpiercer takes inspiration from the 1982 French graphic novel and 2013 film of the same name. The plot revolves around a dystopian society established on a constantly moving train containing humanity’s lone survivors after the Earth freezes over. Snowpiercer‘s four seasons focus on class inequality aboard the train, as tensions between the passengers and their tyrannical rulers rise to the point of revolt. Led by many complex characters, Snowpiercer powerfully depicts the perpetual struggle to survive and resist when injustice runs rampant — a concept at the heart of Andor‘s story. Solid acting performances and interesting deviations from the source material make Snowpiercer a worthwhile watch for TV lovers.

7) Silo

Apple TV+’s Silo easily ranks among the best sci-fi shows currently airing, and its revolution-centric narrative is a perfect fit for Andor fans. Based on the book trilogy by Hugh Howey, Silo takes place in a future world where nuclear war has rendered the Earth’s air toxic, forcing humans to dwell in underground silos. Totalitarian regimes reign, dividing each of the silo’s levels according to class and enacting injustice at every turn. In Silo, a remarkable series of events involving an ordinary engineer, a mysterious murder, and physical remnants of the past known as relics, trigger a massive rebellion that promises to change everything. There exist so many layers in Silo‘s dystopian story, and the show never reveals too much at once. Rife with mystery, complex characters, and spectacular payoffs, Silo is a riveting piece of storytelling with detailed politics. Those who love Andor will enjoy the shared qualities between Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette Nichols, as both protagonists rise from normal citizens to the beating heart of a revolution. Two of Silo‘s four planned seasons of aired, and viewers should take the opportunity to catch up before Season 3 premiers.

All of these titles are available to stream across various platforms.