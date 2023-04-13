RuPaul's Drag Race Star Wants to Play Marvel's Spider-Man Variant Web-Weaver

Marcia Marcia Marcia, a drag performer best known for a run on RuPaul's Drag Race, took to social media yesterday to throw their hat into the ring to play Web-Weaver, Marvel's recently-introduce Spider-Man variant who is the franchise's first gay webslinger (and something of a genderbent take on Silk, one of the most popular Spider-people introduced in recent years, with their interactions sometimes mirroring the Spider-Man/Black Cat dynamic). Hailing from comics writer Dan Slott and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the character was announced back in October, and already has fans speculating about the possibility of an appearance in one of the animated movies coming up.

In the comics, Web Weaver's day job is as a Van Dyne fashion designer, and the character uses they/them pronouns. That lines up pretty nicely with Marcia Marcia Marcia, and likely is how the character ended up on their radar.

You can see the tweet below.

@MarvelStudios I’ve actually never been more qualified to play a part in my life😙

-seamstress/designer

-acrobat

-mild mannered gay

I’m available for any live action adaptations coming down the pipe🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/i7aTt3up8E — Marcia Marcia Marcia (@marciax3nyc) April 12, 2023

Created by Steve Foxe and Kris Anka, Web-Weaver is billed as "a not-so-mild fashion designer at Van Dyne", who will "show us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer" once he gets powers. While details surrounding Spider-Slayer's civilian identity remain a mystery, Foxe took to Twitter to tease that the character will be a unique step in terms of LGBTQ+ representation.

"Something I realized immediately when conceiving Web-Weaver is that he can't--and shouldn't--represent ALL gay men," Foxe wrote. "No single character can. His fearlessly femme identity is central to who he is, but it's not the STORY."

Per its synopsis on Google Play, "RuPaul's Drag Race is a reality show in which a group of talented drag queens compete in challenges to impress host RuPaul, the world's most famous drag queen, to win a cash prize along with a crown and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. Each episode consists of a main challenge, usually some form of performance or fashion design -- sometimes both. The queens then participate in a themed runway show, where one is declared the winner of that week, while two others are announced to be up for elimination. The bottom two must then compete to stay on the show with a lip-sync for their lives."

