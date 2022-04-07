Russian Doll Season 2 Gets Full Trailer

The debut season of Netflix’s Russian Doll featured Natasha Lyonne’s character Nadia finding herself caught in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over, ultimately resulting in her death in a variety of ways. With the help of Alan (Charlie Barnett), who was also caught in a similar loop, the pair broke the cycle, but Season 2 of the series now sees them visiting other points in time throughout history, adding even more intrigue to how reality is being twisted. An all-new trailer for the new season teases just how complex and confounding the new episodes will be, which you can check out below before Season 2 premieres on April 20th.

Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, Season 2 of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens. Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/QvEyUOoLehI

The Emmy-winning show returns with Lyonne serving as showrunner and executive producer, and is also executive produced by Alex Buono, Amy Poehler (Paper Kite Productions), Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns (Jax Media), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Kate Arend (Paper Kite Productions), Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman.

The nature of the first season meant that it offered audiences a relatively fulfilling conclusion, seemingly closing the loop on the concept. The announcement of a second season immediately excited some audiences, though disappointed others, given how fulfilled they were with the season finale.

Despite those trepidations, Lyonne shared earlier this year the fans will surely be given plenty of surprises.

“It’s definitely a wild ride. It is deep, and deeply off-the-wall,” Lyonne shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I genuinely think the joy of the game is to watch it with fresh eyes as much as you can in order to be taken by the story.”

She added, “We all pushed ourselves to the limit of what we thought we could make happen visually and through the storytelling.”

As far as what she hopes to offer audiences, she claims that she hopes the experience is like “saddling up with a book in the attic and letting that world take you away on a journey. I do have this dream that people get to do that with this show.”

Season 2 of Russian Doll premieres on Netflix on April 20th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below!