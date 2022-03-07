Russian Doll Season 2 Gets Premiere Date on Netflix

After its debut on Netflix back in 2019, Russian Doll and its trippy and time-looping narrative captivated the attention of social media, as audiences all attempted to unravel the clues of the ambitious narrative, with the streamer releasing a teaser today to confirm the follow-up season will be unveiled on April 20th. Understandably, with the many mysteries that were hinted at in the debut season, there’s a lot of potential plotlines for this new season to explore, though the release date announcement only offered a brief glimpse of the complex narrative that will start to unravel. Check out the release date announcement below before Season 2 of Russian Doll premieres on April 20th.

Deadline describes the new season, “Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, Season 2 of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens. Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first, they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Season 2 sees the returns of Lyonne and Barnett, it also features the addition of Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy.

Earlier this year, Lyonne teased that the sophomore season will be just as unpredictable as the debut outing.

“It’s definitely a wild ride. It is deep, and deeply off-the-wall,” Lyonne shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I genuinely think the joy of the game is to watch it with fresh eyes as much as you can in order to be taken by the story.”

She added, “We all pushed ourselves to the limit of what we thought we could make happen visually and through the storytelling.”

As far as what she hopes to offer audiences, she claims that she hopes the experience is like “saddling up with a book in the attic and letting that world take you away on a journey. I do have this dream that people get to do that with this show.”

Check out Season 2 of Russian Doll when it premieres on Netflix on April 20th.

Are you looking forward to the new episodes? Let us know in the comments below!