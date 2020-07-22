Ryan Reynolds And Samuel L. Jackson Are Teaming Up For New Animated Comedy Series

✖

Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds have found they really like working together. The acting pair will next collaborate on an original animated comedy series for Quibi titled Futha Mucka according to Deadline. The official logline for the series reveals that they'll be voicing themselves apparently, reading: "Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds love each other. More accurately, Ryan loves Sam. When a minor mishap causes Sam to become Ryan’s primary caregiver, things get weird." Quibi has given a series order for the show which is created and executive produced by Jim and Brian Kehoe.

Jackson and Reynolds will star and executive produce the series. Reynolds' Maximum Effort will produce alongside Anonymous Content which have tapped animation house Titmouse (The Midnight Gospel, Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventure) to animate. Other executive producers include Nina Soriano for Anonymous Content, Charlie Scully and George Dewey, Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoksi and Ben Kalina for Titmouse.

This marks the fourth collaboration between Reynolds and Jackson, who previously lent their voices to the animated film Turbo and starred in the action-comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard together. They'll reprise their roles from that film for the upcoming sequel, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard which is scheduled to debut next year.

"I liked Ryan and wanted to work with him," Jackson told the Greensboro News & Record while promoting the first film. "He has a wide array of stuff that he's done. And like I told him, I've really loved watching him act by himself in that coffin (in Buried). That's when you go, 'OK, that guy's got something.'"

Reynolds added, "I remember the first movie I really noticed him in and loved him in was True Romance."I've been a fan of his ever since. He always brings it."

Quibi launched in April of this year with a few big differences between it and other streaming services. Namely its focus on short form series and films with shows primed for viewing on mobile devices and episodes running 10 minutes at most across all titles. The service, short for "Quick Bites" (a nod to its short programming), is available at $4.99 a month with ads or $7.99 per month without them.

Despite a robust collection of celebrities developing new original content (and revivals of classic shows) on Quibi, the service has failed to find a huge audience compared to the likes of other recent new services like Disney+ and HBO Max.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.