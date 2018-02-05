‘Sabrina’ Casts Jaz Sinclair as Sabrina’s Best Friend

A lot of mystery surrounds Netflix’s upcoming Sabrina series, but another main cast member has just been cast.

Jaz Sinclair has been cast in the Riverdale spinoff series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sinclair will be playing Rosalind Walker, the best friend of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sinclair is best known for her roles in Paper Towns, Easy, The Vampire Diaries, and Rizzoli & Isles.

Rosalind is described as “the brash, empowered, and outspoken daughter of Greendale’s minister”, something that somewhat matches her original casting description. In the leaked description, Rosalind’s role had a bit of supernatural-themed flair, with the character losing her eyesight.

“[ROSALIND]Female, legal 18 or 18+ to play 16, African American. Rosalind is Sabrina’s human best friend. Brash, empowered, and outspoken like her Black Panther parents, Rosalind is keeping a secret from Sabrina and the rest of her classmates—that she is not-so-slowly losing her eyesight, a fact that will put her immortal soul in jeopardy…10/13 SERIES REGULAR”

There’s no telling if that particular plotline will enter the world of Sabrina, or will be left on the cutting room floor (after all, Riverdale initially planned for Jughead to be hard of hearing). But considering the fact that Rosalind has only appeared in a handful of Archie Comics issues, it’s safe to say that Netflix can take some liberties with her character.

The series – which was initially slated to air on The CW – recently began production on its pilot episode, so it’s safe to assume that more casting announcements will follow. But for those who are already clamoring for a Riverdale crossover, it’s probably best to be patient, as there are no plans as of now for that to happen.

The first season of Sabrina is expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2018.