Samuel L. Jackson Returns for First TV Role Since Marvel’s Lowest Rated MCU Show

Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson is headed to the small screen once again. Jackson, who has been working since 1972, when he got his first role in Together for Days, where he played T.M. Gaines. Over the course of the last five decades, Jackson has built up his resume to become of Hollywood’s most recognized actors in film. More recently, Jackson has starred as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having most recently appeared as the character in the Marvel Studios series, Secret Invasion. While that series was poorly received among both fans and critics alike, earning a 53% Rotten score from Rotten Tomatoes, Jackson seems ready to return to the small screen once again with a new Paramount+ series.

Paramount+ have just revealed that Jackson has joined the cast of the upcoming Tulsa King spinoff, Nola King. This will mark his first major television role since starring in the Disney+ series, Secret Invasion. In the official press release from Paramount+, the streaming service seems to ignore Jackson’s work in Secret Invasion, stating, “Paramount+ today announced that Samuel L. Jackson has signed on to headline his first TV series following the greenlighting of Nola King.” This could be due to the fact that Secret Invasion is technically a mini-series, or limited series, but this would still technically mark a return to headlining a television series for Jackson.

Jackson will star as Russell Lee Washington Jr., a character who will be introduced in the upcoming season of Tulsa King, which is currently slated to premiere in September. In the upcoming spinoff, Jackson’s character, Russell Lee Washington Jr., is sent to Tulsa by the Renzetti crime family in New York in order to take Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi out once and for all after the duo formed a friendship during Washington’s ten-year stint in federal prison. However, after finding himself impressed by what Dwight managed to build in Tulsa, Washington ultimately returns to his home of New Orleans seeking second chances to rebuild his relationship with his family and friends, and to take control of the city he left behind forty-years ago. He’ll soon find himself incurring the wrath of his former employers, however, and ends up making himself vulnerable to old NOLA foes, both criminal and cop. Nola King will mark the first spinoff of Tulsa King.

Regarding Jackson’s casting in Nola King, Chris McCarthy, the co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment, celebrated the actor’s involvement, calling him an unparalleled on-screen presence. “Samuel L. Jackson brings unparalleled presence and global appeal, making him the perfect choice to maximize the momentum of one of our biggest hits and transform it into a hit franchise. Building on the breakout success of Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King, audiences will now experience the full force of Jackson’s dynamic, layered performance, supercharging one of Paramount+’s flagship series.”

Stallone, who stars in, and executive produces Tulsa King, celebrated Jackson joining the cast and helping to grow the Tulsa King family. “Chris McCarthy came to me with a game-changing idea: to elevate my show beyond a mob boss series, creating a dynamic, family-driven franchise. I was immediately on board. Sam Jackson is the only choice to anchor this new adventure in NOLA and David Glasser and 101 are the perfect partner to bring it to life.”

Nola King will be executive produced by Oscar nominees Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone and Samuel L. Jackson. It’ll be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets. It’s currently unknown when Nola King will debut on the streaming platform.