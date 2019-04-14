Sansa and Daenerys Will Clash in ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season

The premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones is less than a day away, and we’ll finally see how the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros will fare in the final battle against the White Walkers. But while it seems like the heroes are united in their fight, there might be some more squabbles to stamp out.

With Daenerys Targaryen in a new romance with Jon Snow, there’s conflict among his siblings; especially Sansa Stark. The consummate survivor will take issue with the Queen of Dragons according to actress Sophie Turner.

“[Sansa’s] relationship with Jon is struggling because he’s so clearly in love with Daenerys and believes in her completely,” Turner said to Entertainment Weekly. “Sansa thinks she’s power-hungry and not the rightful queen. There’s a huge amount of fighting between Sansa and Jon.”

Daenerys is not alone, of course. She has her massive army accumulated in Essos, as well as two gigantic dragons. Other than Daenerys and her closest allies (and enemies), no one has seen dragons in hundreds of years. Despite the awe-inspiring reactions they tend to prompt, Sansa is not thrilled that they’ve arrived at her ancestral home.

“She’s not initially impressed. She’s not happy because she’s going to have to feed these dragons. They require a lot of food and they have limited resources,” Turner said.

With Arya, Bran, and Jon all back in Winterfell, Sansa is having to deal with a lot of complications. But despite the family drama, she’s still become a capable ruler in her own right over the years.

“Sansa this season is very much enjoying becoming a leader in her own right and the leader of Winterfell, and this year there are certain challenges of people who come into her life that threaten that. She has to go behind a few backs and risks tearing apart her family,” she added.”

Will Sansa Stark end up on the Iron Throne when it’s all said and done? We’ll find out when the final season of Game of Thrones airs on HBO tomorrow, April 14th.

