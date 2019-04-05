Adam Sandler Set to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the First Time

Adam Sandler was one of the standout faces of Saturday Night Live in the early-mid 1990s along with fellow comedians Chris Rock, David Spade, and Chris Farley. Many of his skits and characters went on to become iconic entries in the pantheon of SNL history, and his five-year stint on the series launched one of the most successful comedic careers of our time. Sandler owes quite a lot to his time on SNL, and he’s finally heading back to 30 Rockefeller Plaza to reunite with his former show.

NBC announced on Friday that Sandler would be hosting Saturday Night Live for the very first time on May 4th, joined by musical guest Shawn Mendes. It’s been a whopping 25 years since Sandler has taken the SNL stage, and fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting his return.

“We are happy to welcome Adam back to SNL in what is sure to be a special night,” executive producer Lorne Michaels said in a statement.

With Sandler back for the first time, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see one of his popular characters return as well. Perhaps the news-delivering Opera Man, or the ever-creepy Herlihy Boy. It also wouldn’t be shocking if one or two of his former co-stars came back for a skit or two. Spade and Rock would be the obvious candidates, as would Alec Baldwin, who already frequents SNL as a guest star, often portraying Donald Trump.

