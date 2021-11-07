Saturday Night Live: Adorable Throwback Showcases Kieran Culkin’s First Appearance From 30 Years Ago

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live aired last night and saw Kieran Culkin hosting. These days, Cuklin is best known for playing Roman Roy on Succession, but he’s been around Hollywood for quite some time. Everyone remembers his brother Macaulay Culkin’s role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, but the younger Culkin also appeared in the movie as his Pepsi-loving little cousin, Fuller. Back in 1991, Macaulay Culkin became the second-youngest SNL host (after Drew Barrymore) when he took the stage at age 11. Kieran Culkin also appeared in the episode, which was almost exactly 30 years before he returned to host himself. Not only did Cuklin talk about his first experience last night, but SNL has shared some adorable clips from the old episode.

“I was nine years old, I got to be in three sketches, two of which are non-problematic,” Culkin joked during his monologue last night. A clip of this appearance was shown, and featured Macaulay being held up by SNL cast members at the end of the episode while Kieran stood at the edge of the stage, looking up at him. The younger Culkin was “clearly jealous,” but he got his moment to shine a few minutes later he asked Kevin Nealon to pick him up. “I started hamming it up,” Culkin shared as the clip of his younger self played. You can check out Culkin’s monologue below:

At the end of last night’s SNL, Culkin was picked up once again, and some folks took to Twitter to show an adorable side-by-side:

Throughout the years, SNL episodes have featured a lot of fun surprises, and the newest episode was no exception. Not only did Dionne Warwick stop by last night, but the episode also saw a surprise appearance by Tracy Morgan. The new episode also featured the debut of newcomer James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump impression. Not only did Johnson impress fans with his take on the former president, but Marvel fans were treated to a joke about Eternals.

What did you think of Kieran Culkin’s SNL episode? Tell us in the comments!