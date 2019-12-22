Eddie Murphy’s Saturday Night Live Return Brings Back Classic Mister Robinson Skit

Well, Eddie Murphy said we would be getting a taste of Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood in this evening’s SNL appearance, and he was not lying. So, the first sketch out of the gate after the monologue was Murphy addressing gentrification as a much older version of his famous Saturday Night Live character. The song started up and the audience actually audibly cheered in response to the old school title card. Mr. Robinson’s house is noticeably dilapidated with peeling paint and weathered wood.

Murphy leads his neighbors through concepts like paternity tests and handling paternity cases. He namedropped 23andMe among other modern brands. If this is any indication of what could be coming later in the episode, we could be in for an all-timer. This all came after the star managed to assemble himself, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan, and Kenan Thompson during his monologue. Twitter knew right then that this week was going to be a show to remember. Jokes about Bill Cosby being in jail after his critiques of younger comedians, T.I.’s controversial comments about his daughter, and Netflix hiring most of the men on stage absolutely stole the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this week, Murphy told Al Roker that fans could expect some throwbacks.

“We’re talking about a Gumby thing. And we’re talking about a Buckwheat thing,” Murphy explained. “And we’re talking about a Bill Cosby thing, maybe. It’d be very funny. I don’t know if would think it was funny, but it would be very funny.”

“Mister Robinson, if we can come up with Mister Robinson,” he added. “Or Velvet Jones. I’m down for whatever as long as it’s really, really funny.”

Let the good times roll as a legend makes everyone remember what some of the golden years of Saturday Night Live had to offer.