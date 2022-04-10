Saturday Night Live: Jake Gyllenhaal Roasts Last Hosting Appearance, “400 Marvel Movies Ago”

To kick off his most recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Jake Gyllenhaal opened his monologue on the series by roasting the last time he was the host of the comedy sketch series. Prior to tonight’s show, the last time that Gyllenhaal hosted the series was in 2007 when he was promoting the Oscar-winning Brokeback Mountain. Gyllenhaal specifically mentioned some of the problematic jokes that were made in his monologue at that time, while also referencing some of the outdated sketches that happened at the time, like a George W. Bush sketch and a joke about the first iPhone.

“I am so, so excited to be back at SNL,” Gyllenhaal’s monologue began. “The last time I hosted was the year 2007. You know how long ago that was? That was like 400 Marvel movies ago. To give you an idea of what it was like in 2007 in the show I hosted there was a George W. Bush sketch, there were jokes about the first iPhone, and this is a photo of me…in full drag, singing a song from Dreamgirls, to promote a movie where I play a gay cowboy. That was actually the least problematic thing in that episode.” Watch the full monologue below.

Jake Gyllenhaal's monologue! pic.twitter.com/JFevHkBKXX — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 10, 2022

He continued, “But looking back I feel like I was a totally different person. It’s funny, I got this reputation for being this serious, intense, method actor, but honestly i wasn’t even that good at method acting. I remember for this movie Nightcrawler I went to the director and I was like ‘get ready for me to lose 48 pounds and win the Oscar,’ and then a week later I was like ‘How would you like to see an actor lose 36 pounds and win the Golden Globe?’ And then I showed up on set and was like ‘You’re looking at a guy that has gained 10 pounds and doesn’t care about awards.’ The truth is I was only doing that method stuff because I thought that’s what you had to do to be a serious actor, and I kind of forgot how to have fun. That was when I realized something I should have realized a long time ago, acting is a really stupid job.”

Gyllenhaal concluded his monologue with a parody of Céline Dion’s song “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” but in reference to his hosting abilities. The actor’s presence on this week’s Saturday Night Live was done to promote his new movie Ambulance, the Michael Bay-directed movie from Universal Pictures.