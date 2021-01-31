Saturday Night Live Viewers Are Freaking Out About Pete Davidson And John Krasinski Kissing

By Aaron Perine

Saturday Night Live viewers were pretty shocked by John Krasinski kissing Pete Davidson during his monologue. The Office star is hosting this week and you knew there were going to be some shenanigans. Most of his entire monologue was about how much he loved SNL growing up. Then, one of the “audience members” asked the actor to do bits from The Office. Well, that’s probably to be expected. Things got even weirder when Davidson popped up on-stage. Some very funny banter between the two led to them recreating the liplock that fans of the NBC sitcom all enjoyed. People on Twitter were taken aback by the entire thing, but most of them seemed to dig how off-beat the entire intro ended up being. Check out some of the comments down below:

Krasinski actually talked to Comicbook.com about the prospect of being Reed Richards last year. He sounded down to be a member of the Fantastic Four if Marvel came calling.

I would love to do it. I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing. I genuinely have had no conversations or don't know anything that's happening with that. I'm awaiting Kevin's announcements of what the hell's happening with that as much as you are.

What did you think of the kiss? Let us know in the comments!

