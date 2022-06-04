Saturday Night Live: Kyle Mooney Breaks Silence on Exit

✖

Kyle Mooney said his goodbyes to Saturday Night Live this week. It was an emotional scene during the final episode of the 47th season of the long-running show. Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and Aidy Bryant also made their exits. However, at the close of the show, a lot of people wondered where Mooney was during the final bow. Well, all you have to do is hop on over to Instagram to see his goodbyes. Mooney posted, "Thank you @nbcsnl !!! See you soon nyc 🤪 Swipe for a great memory with some of the best friends a guy could ask for :)" Along with that message and a picture of him on the set, there was also a fun little video of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skating around. It's true to form. One of the most memorable sketches of the pandemic era of the show was the middle-aged TMNT and Mooney played a big part in that.

Elsewhere on the social media platform, Davidson penned his own, slightly lengthier goodbyes. His goodbyes were heralded in the press before the show went on the air that weekend.

"From Pete: This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way," Davidson wrote. "In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It's crazy to think that today I'll be doing my last one. When I got the show, I was 20 years old, and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don't but especially back then."

"I wasn't really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform," he continued. "I figured since I'm a stand up I'll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I'm so glad I did."

"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times," Davidson revealed. "I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I'm so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion."

"Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home," he reflected. "I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson"

Did you catch that last episode? Let us know down in the comments!