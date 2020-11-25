Saturday Night Live Bringing Back Morgan Wallen

✖

It looks like Morgan Wallen is getting a second chance to debut on Saturday Night Live. The country singer was originally scheduled for the October 10th show but that appearance was cancelled after videos of Wallen partying and kissing fans without a mask made the rounds. Due to the COVID-19 safety protocols, the show let him know he wouldn't be performing that week, but now the show has announced he will be the musical guest on December 5th with host Jason Bateman. Wallen said previously that Lorne gave him a lot of encouragement after the cancellation and said the show would "find another time to make this up," so now it appears is that time (via Variety).

When the original news hit that he wouldn't be performing, Wallen took to social media to address it, where he apologized to SNl to the fans for letting them down.

"I'm in New York City, in a hotel room, I was getting ready for SNL this Saturday, and I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play, and that's because of COVID protocols, which I understand," Wallen said.

"I'm not positive for COVID but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down," Wallen said. "And on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do. I think I've lost myself a little bit. I tried to find joy in the wrong places and, I don’t know, it’s left me with less joy so I'm going to go try and work on that."

"I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again," Wallen said.

NBC also announced the last three shows of the year, which will include host Timothee Chalamet with musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on December 12th and host Kristen Wiig with musical guest Dua Lipa on December 19th.

