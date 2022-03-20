Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight?

Saturday Night Live has been on a roll the past few weeks, featuring hosts like John Mulaney, Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac, and The Batman standout Zoe Kravitz. While the live sketch comedy happened to crank out three live shows in a row, that changes this Saturday as the cast and crew go on a brief spring break.

That means tonight, March 19th, there will be no live show. Instead, NBC will air two previous SNL episodes in its place. Earlier on in the night, the network will be broadcasting the Adele/HER episode from Season 46. During the usual time of SNL, the network will be airing another episode though the exact one is currently unlisted on the NBC schedule.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show also has yet to announce when it’s coming back, though it’s plausible it may still be a few weeks until another new episode takes place at 30 Rock. Season 46 had a one-month break between February 27th and March 27th, while this season went two weeks past that cutoff. Last season also had another one-month break from April 10th to May 8th, meaning fans should expect SNL off just a week or two now before coming back to do two or three episodes before another extended hiatus surrounding Easter.

Interestingly enough, Pete Davidson was supposed to head to space during one of these breaks, though Blue Origin has since announced that won’t be the case.

“Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29,” the company wrote on Twitter. “Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

Saturday Night Live is streaming in its entirety on Peacock.