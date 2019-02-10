‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs ‘Riverdale’

In one of the last skits on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the crew at 30 Rock decided to spoof The CW drama Riverdale. Featuring host and musical guest Halsey, the skit took place inside a morgue as a “dead” character played by Pete Davidson continued making it difficult to get a solid take, much to the dismay of the director, played by Keenan Thompson.

Though an official synopsis has yet to be released for the next episode in the show — as it doesn’t air until February 27th — the show is set to introduce The Farm’s mysterious leader Edgar Evernever, a character who’ll end up being played by Agent Carter alum Chad Michael Murray.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays nights at 8 pm Eastern on The CW. The show returns with “Requiem for a Welterweight” on February 27th.

