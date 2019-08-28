Saturday Night Live Reveals Upcoming Hosts, Including Stranger Things Star David Harbour

Saturday Night Live has revealed the first batch of hosts for the upcoming 45th season of Saturday Night Live – and they are bringing some high-profile stars to the party! You can get the full list of the new hosts below, but there is one in the bunch that is surely making headlines: Eddie Murphy!

As you can see in the schedule below, Murphy will host SNL on December 21st (Musical guest TBD), with the following lineup of stars paving the way to that must-see Christmas holiday episode:

Sept. 28 – Woody Harrelson / Billie Eilish

Oct. 5 – Phoebe Waller-Bridge / Taylor Swift

Oct. 12 – David Harbour / Camila Cabello

Nov. 2 – Kristen Stewart / Musical Guest TBA

Dec. 21 – Eddie Murphy / Musical Guest TBA

As you can see, there will be no shortage of big names stepping into the hosting position. Woody Harrelson (Venom) will kick off the new season, with Stranger Things / Black Widow star David Harbour and Twilight / Charlie’s Angels star Kristen Stewart both following in subsequent weeks leading up to Murphy’s appearance. The one person viewers probably recognize the least is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as her biggest breakout role to date has been playing Lando’s liberal-minded droid partner L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Since that was a motion-capture role, many viewers only recognize Waller-Bridge’s snappy wit and British accent – both of which will be big aid’s to her on SNL.

Regarding Murphy: the actor has famously had a longstanding grudge against SNL and its creator Lorne Michaels. The comedian/actor never returned to the show from his exit in 1984 until he returned for a guest appearance at Saturday Night Live‘s 40th Anniversary Special in 2015. That long-awaited homecoming was just as volatile, as Murphy was infamously rubbed the wrong way by a proposed skit in which he was asked to play Bill Cosby. That friction resulted in Murphy barely doing anything during his appearance at the 45th Anniversary Special – so it’s a legitimate event to have him actually back and performing for this upcoming hosting gig. Hopefully the situation between Murphy and SNL remains stable until then.

Saturday Night Live returns for season 45 on September 28th.