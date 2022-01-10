Saturday Night Live Star Welcomes New Baby With Adorable Instagram Post

Saturday Night Live star James Austin Johnson became a father last week, and shared a picture of the newborn to Instagram to mark the occasion. The comedian and his wife, Rebekah Lain, welcomed baby Homer on January 4, and the post has (as you would expect) been overwhelmed by well-wishes from the comedy and pop culture world. The Nashville native joined SNL in 2021 as a featured player during the storied show’s 47th season and has, among other things, earned praise for his portrayal of both U.S. President Joe Biden and former U.S. President Donald Trump in sketches.

Prior to his turn on SNL, Johnson appeared in the films Blue Like Jazz and Hail, Caesar!, and on the small screen in Adam Ruins Everything and Better Call Saul. WIth a diverse batch of interests like that, it’s maybe not surprising that his announcement tweet came with a ’90s pop culture pun (“Stop, Homer time”).

You can see it below.

It isn’t yet clear whether Johnson will be taking paternity leave time, or whether he will be back when SNL returns on Saturday. Either way, he’s back to writing comedy…on Twitter.

“Holding my sleeping newborn son I can’t help but marvel at the miracle of love and life that is stored in my gonads and released from my schlong,” Johnson tweeted last night.

Saturday Night Live is back from its year-end hiatus next weekend, with a new episode airing on January 15 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.