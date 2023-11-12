Saturday Night Live: Timothee Chalamet Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character

Timothee Chalamet has returned for his second hosting gig with Saturday Night Live, and brought back a fan favorite character with his comeback, $mokecheddathaassgetta. Saturday Night Live featured Chalamet as the first major host following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, so fans were wondering what kind of sketches would be on the way. But there was one character they were hoping to see him return to instead, and thankfully he was able to with the first major sketch of his comeback as he's officially brought back $mokecheddathaassgetta for a new Rap Roundtable with some unexpected guests in tow.

The first Rap Roundtable he was already a part of during his first time hosting Saturday Night Live during the pandemic in 2020 also featured Pete Davidson as his partner, Guaplord, but this time he was all along as Guaplord is no longer in action. But this Rap Roundtable was also much different as the other panelists were distinguished people within both the rap industry but culture as a whole. It was a wild comeback for $mokecheddathaassgetta, check it out below:

$mokecheddathaassgetta alert ‼️ pic.twitter.com/CzXgJs3RHW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2023

