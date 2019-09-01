Saved by the Bell Stars Reveal Reunion Talks

Saved by the Bell stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley say there are “talks” about a reunion for Bayside High class of ’93.

“Obviously we couldn’t be in high school still, so you’d have to be creative with the premise. But it’s fun to think about,” Lopez said at FAN EXPO Canada. “And who knows? You never say never.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Added Gosselaar, “There’s talks, there’s always talks. I just heard recently there’s talks.” Berkley nodded, saying a reunion or revival “has to be right.”

“We know about it. All three of us know about it, this person that’s going to tackle it,” Gosselaar said. “If something came up, I’m sure all of us would want to be on board in some capacity, so there’s that. But nothing has ever really come to us with legs that would make us kind of get on board.”

“Not yet,” Lopez added.

“Not yet, but we would like to,” Gosselaar said. “We’ve always talked about it.”

In April, the three stars enjoyed a reunion dinner with co-star Tiffani Thiessen ahead of the series’ 30th anniversary. All four stars, along with Principal Belding actor Dennis Haskins, participated in a mini-reunion in an eight-minute skit with Jimmy Fallon aired on The Tonight Show in 2015.

Gosselaar earlier said in May he would be open to a comeback similar to Cobra Kai, YouTube’s 30-plus-years-later Karate Kid sequel series with original franchise stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

“I’m okay, I mean me personally, with never seeing a reboot ever again,” Gosselaar told THR‘s Award Chatter podcast. “I like original content. I really appreciate what Cobra Kai has done. I appreciate what Roseanne has done… what Fuller House has done, it’s great. 90210 now is, I heard, for Fox. But I’m okay with never seeing a reboot ever again.”

Asked if he could be swayed to similarly revive Saved by the Bell as more sequel than reboot, Gosselaar said, “Absolutely. If it was a good product that I felt wouldn’t tarnish the original product, then yeah. I’m open to hearing anything.”

Saved by the Bell originally aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993. The hit sitcom, which also starred Lark Voorhies and Dustin Diamond, spawned two spinoff series and another pair of sequel television movies.

More from FAN EXPO Canada:

The Goonies Stars Swear Sequel Will Happen Someday

Brendan Fraser Would “Absolutely” Return For a “Fun” Mummy Sequel or Reboot

Zachary Levi on Shazam! Box Office Performance: “I Think We Did F’ing Great”

The Fanatic Star John Travolta Reflects on His Demented But Fun Villain Role in The Punisher



Follow the author @cameronbonomolo on Twitter.