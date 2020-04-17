Saved by the Bell Fans Have Mixed Feelings About the New Teaser Trailer

The decade that started the trend of television reboots may be over, but that’s not slowing down the networks. The latest classic television show to get a revival is Saved by the Bell, the beloved teen comedy that was a retooling of Good Morning Miss Bliss that ran from 1989 to 1993 that caused spin-offs such as Saved by the Bell: The College Years (1993-1994), Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1993-2000), and two TV movies: Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style (1992) and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas (1994). The first trailer for the new series dropped this week and showcased the new students of Bayside High as well as their coach, AC Slater (Mario Lopez). The new clip featured Elizabeth Berkley’s Jessie Spano and Zack and Kelly’s now-teenage son. While some people were loving the trailer, other fans aren’t here for the new take created by NBC Universal‘s new Peacock streaming service.

“Time out! Who’s psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure,” @peacockTV tweeted earlier this week. You can watch the trailer in the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Time out! Who’s psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

From folks who are here for the nostalgia to others who aren’t about the show’s new tone, here are some of the best reactions to the first trailer for the new Saved by the Bell…

“Can’t Wait”

The Memories Are Enough

I have no interest in the #SavedByTheBell reboot. I know it will ruin my memories of the original, classic series. I’ll stick to my DVD box set of those late 80s/early 90s priceless episodes. pic.twitter.com/LtN19F3VkY — SPARTAN 1984 ✝️⚜ (@Spartan1984) April 16, 2020

“Quietly Optimistic”

Goodbye

Me waving goodbye to any interest I had in the #SavedByTheBell reboot pic.twitter.com/zArLhCLhPF — David Opie (@DavidOpie) April 16, 2020

Some People Are Jessie-Level Excited

I am SO EXCITED (pun not intended) to see this!! I also can’t wait to see @MPG and @TiffaniThiessen in it (once they film their scenes, haha)!



But 1 thing…the ONLY people who should have the ‘Time-Out’ power are Zack and his kids! #SavedByTheBell pic.twitter.com/dPm2PODOfc — Lisa Neufeld (@Ezriela) April 16, 2020

But Others Think It’s an “Abuse of Nostalgia”

#SavedByTheBell is NOT back. This new production is just exploitation and abuse of nostalgia. pic.twitter.com/AN941ObVaU — MONSTER MANIA (@ITSMONSTERMANIA) April 17, 2020

Giving It a Chance

There is a 100% chance I watch this:https://t.co/1hzNKjlFa4 — Tim Foust (@TimFoustMusic) April 16, 2020

Too Different

This is missing all the low budget, campy, cheesy sets, bad one-liners, and cheesy-over-the-top-acting…all of which made Saved By The Bell so good back in the day. pic.twitter.com/W5a338ueJ5 — DOCSTACHE (@HollidaysStache) April 16, 2020

What did you think about the new Saved by the Bell trailer? Do you fall under the “SO EXCITED!” category or are you uninterested? Tell us in the comments!

Peacock is set to launch in the United States on July 15th. The new Saved by the Bell series doesn’t yet have an official release date.