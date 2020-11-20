Saved by the Bell Reboot Features OG Easter Eggs, Including Nod to Zack Morris’ Brick Phone

✖

The Saved by the Bell reboot premieres on Peacock next week, and it's getting some exciting early buzz. ComicBook.com rated the new sitcom a 4 out of 5, calling it "the perfect blend of laughs, nostalgia, and social awareness" that "has a real chance to have the longevity of the original series." The series has a new cast of characters in addition to seeing the return of some fan favorites. The show feels modern and fresh, but there are still some great nods to the original, including newcomer Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) owning the same phone that Zack Morris used to rock back in the original. In a recent interview with TV Line, showrunner Tracey Wigfield talked about incorporating fun pieces of the original series.

"As a viewer, if I was tuning into a Saved by the Bell [revival], I’d be pretty bummed not to see any of the original cast, not get to know what’s going on with all of them now, and not see little inside jokes and Easter eggs," Wigfield shared. "That being said, it really was a balance we in the writers room had to walk to make sure that we were spending enough time with this new cast and really investing in them, and we were creating a show that could really stand on its own if you had never seen the original Saved by the Bell. This could still be a comedy that anyone would want to watch. That was very important, and then we thought of the OG cast and the nostalgia as kind of the icing on top."

The official description for Saved By the Bell can be found below:

"In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new SAVED BY THE BELL series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez. Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. SAVED BY THE BELL is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group."

The Saved By The Bell reboot Wednesday, November 25th on Peacock.