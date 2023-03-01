Schitt's Creek Star Says "Never Say Never" to Possible Revival

Schitt's Creek may have just ended in 2020, but star Eugene Levy admits that a reunion or revival is certainly a possibility. In a new interview, the beloved character actor known for roles in films like Best in Show and American Pie, admitted that he and other creatives involved with the series have "never stopped thinking" of returning to the world of the award-winning series, which ran for six seasons on Canadian broadcasts CBC and became a huge hit streaming on Netflix in the U.S. So while there are no concrete plans for a revival, Levy -- who co-created Schitt's with his son Daniel -- isn't exactly discouraging fans from keeping hope alive.

Levy, who has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows over the course of a decades-long career, says that Schitt's Creek is now among one of a handful of roles he gets recognized for most often on the street. The others, as you might expect, are things like American Pie, Best in Show, and SCTV.

"I know my son Daniel has said this, we'd love to get together with these people again and take the show and the characters to yet another level," Levy told Radio Times. "There's nothing in the works right now to be honest, but you know, we've never stopped thinking about what might happen down the line. We're certainly open to anything, I think when the idea that is the right idea presents itself we'll probably act on, I guess."

Of course, some of us remember him best for his incredible cameo in the 2001 Josie and the Pussycats movie.

Schitt's Creek centers on a formerly-wealthy family headed by video store owner Johnny (Eugene Levy), who find themselves broke after being defrauded by a business manager. Now faced to live life like the other 99% do, the family relocate to the remote town of Schitt's Creek, which Johnny had once purchased as a joke because it had a funny name. Sharing some DNA with the U.S. hit sitcom Arrested Development, Schitt's Creek blended some pretty low-hanging fruit with some high-minded satire, and became one of the most beloved series of the last decade.

Given the timing of its finale, the show also had a pandemic-era victory lap, with audiences stuck at home and desperate for new content, suddenly being told about this great, overlooked show. By the time it was cleaning up in its final awards-season run, social media was blowing up with fans both new and old who were delighted to see actors like Levy and his frequent costar Catherine O'Hara getting the kind of recognition they deserved.

You can stream all of Schitt's Creek on Hulu.