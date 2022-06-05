Schitt's Creek Movie is "TBD With an Exclamation Mark" Says Creator

✖

It's been two years since fans said goodbye to the Rose family when Schitt's Creek came to an end after six beloved seasons. Of course, it's rare that sitcoms stay gone forever these days, and creator and star Dan Levy (David Rose) is already fielding questions about a return. During a recent chat with PEOPLE, Levy was asked about a possible movie and he teased that he's open to reuniting with his Schitt's Creek family.

"My hope is that one day we can all get together. I see these people all the time. We're in constant contact with each other," Levy shared. "So the love is there. The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there."

Levy continued, "I think it just comes down to making sure that it's the right story to tell. And I think we're also proud of the work we did on Schitt's. And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is. Because whatever that is, is an extension of something that most people don't have, don't get to see in their life. And I really respect the audience in that thing."

He added, "I think when you have an audience that's paid attention to you for 80 episodes of a television show, the last thing you want is to put something out that makes them think this feels like a cash grab ... And that's not what we're about. So TBD, but a TBD with an exclamation mark on the end."

Last year, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Emily Hampshire (Stevie Budd) about her partnership with Jim Beam. During the interview, we asked about the Schitt's Creek cast, and whether or not their group chat is going strong.

"Oh yeah. So the thing is, we genuinely love each other. That was as much as, it was funny when fans were saying how sad they were that the show was ending. I was like, 'It's harder on me. I just lost a job and all my friends all at the same time,'" Hampshire shared. "So yeah, we do have the group chat. We sometimes take Dan [Levy] off it and talk about him," she joked. "And Catherine [O'Hara] is not in the group chat because she still uses a 4S iPhone, and even the 4S iPhone doesn't want to admit it's an iPhone, so it acts like an Android, and so if you put her in a group chat it turns everybody green, and things don't get sent, and it ruins everything."

All six seasons of Schitt's Creek are currently streaming on Netflix.