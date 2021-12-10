Emily Hampshire Shares Holiday Drink Tips and Talks the Schitt’s Creek Christmas Special

Emily Hampshire is best known for playing Stevie on Schitt’s Creek, which has a great holiday special titled, “Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose.” The episode features an ongoing bit where Steve drinks a whole lot of alcohol, so it’s no surprise that Hampshire’s newest partnership is with Jim Beam for their Bourbon Cream and holiday kit, which includes the world’s fastest board game, clear wrapping paper, the shortest holiday story, and the quickest recipes. In honor of this collaboration, Hampshire recently spoke with ComicBook.com about drink tips, holiday plans, and the Schitt’s Creek Christmas episode.

“So how this happened was Jim Beam approached me and they told me about their campaign, and that it was all about ‘Get to the Good Stuff,’” Hampshire replied when asked about the partnership. “And I was like, ‘This is so me more so than I think they even know.’ My manager at the time was laughing, because he remembered early on when we just started working together, I couldn’t do small talk. I had to go to therapy to learn how to respond to, ‘How are you?’ ‘I’m fine, thank you. How are you?’ Because I just need to get to the real meat of things. And even in like, ‘I don’t want to do the cooking, I want to do the eating. And I don’t want to just do the eating, I want to get to desserts.’ And even with the holidays now I think all of us can relate to the precious time we spend with family, we don’t want to spend it doing the formalities. So I was just like, ‘I feel like Jim Beam, you get me.’ And then I tried the product and, honestly, I’m obsessed. I feel like anyone who tries this will be as obsessed as I am.”

“Oh, well I do have suggestions,” Hampshire replied when asked if she likes to drink the Bourbon Cream a certain way. “I just can’t take that strong of an alcohol, but this is like dessert to me, and you can put it in hot chocolate, and, or, this is my favorite one, I think, for the holidays… Just if you get your peppermint mocha latte and you put a little splash of Jim Beam’s bourbon cream in there, it’s delicious, and warm, and perfect.”

“This is the most committed joke I’ve ever seen,” she added of Jim Beam’s holiday kit. “And all I would want to say is that if anyone gets the kit, I do want them to DM me with any videos of them like, I don’t know, grandma trying, not understanding how to open a clear present, or playing the board game. I really want to see people opening this.”

Hampshire also spoke about her holiday plans during the chat and whether or not she revisits the Schitt’s Creek Christmas episode.

“I’ve not been a really traditional person for a long time now just because work has always, for the last long time, taken me abroad to where I can’t get home for Christmas, or the holidays, or whatever. But this year I got a cabin in Canada. I am right now looking out at the snow-covered lake. I’ve kind of given myself my childhood traditional Christmas that I haven’t had in years. And so I’m here with my best friend, and my other friends are going to come up, and some family, and we’re going to play that board game. We are really going to play the fastest board game, and I am legit going to serve everyone Jim Beam Bourbon Cream, and I will be the hit of the holidays.”

“It’s weird. I used to always watch myself,” Hampshire replied when asked if she’s able to watch herself in things like the Schitt’s Creek Christmas episode. “I’ve been an actor since I was a kid, and I kind of had friends who were directors and would tell me, watch the dailies and you can learn from them. And so I would do that, but then as I’ve gotten older, and I guess maybe as I’ve worked more, I’ve just not been able to kind of keep up with watching stuff, or I just get onto the next thing, onto the next thing kind of feeling. So actually, I’m one of the rare people who’ve seen Schitt’s Creek once, and maybe not in its entirety, but I do love hearing how people can just watch it over and over again.”

