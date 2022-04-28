Critically Acclaimed Comedy Leaving Netflix to Become Hulu Exclusive

✖

After initially being released in Canada, the sitcom Schitt's Creek ultimately found its way to Netflix, allowing international audiences to dive into the hilarious experience, with its availability on the streamer largely helping it become a worldwide comedy sensation. After years of being available on the service, the sitcom is officially leaving the platform later this year, and while that might be disappointing to subscribers, it will still be available to stream, though it will instead be exclusively available on Hulu. Schitt's Creek will be available exclusively on Hulu starting on October 3rd, though it's unclear exactly when it will leave Netflix.

"Based on the number of Schitt's Creek GIFs we Slack every day, it's no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, 'Daviiid,' and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt's Creek to Hulu," Joe Earley, President of Hulu, shared in a statement. "We can't wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they'll fit in nicely."

Schitt's Creek centers on an outrageously wealthy video store magnate, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy); his former soap-star wife Moira (Catherine O'Hara); and their two adult children – the self-described black sheep of the family David (Daniel Levy) and career socialite Alexis (Annie Murphy). When the family suddenly find themselves broke, they have no choice but to move to Schitt's Creek, a small-town Johnny once bought as a joke. Forced to live out of a motel, with their pampered lives a memory, they struggle to find jobs and relationships and, most importantly, figure out what it means to be a family in the loveable town they've reluctantly come to call home.

Since its debut, Schitt's Creek has garnered scores of award nominations and appeared on dozens of "Best Of" lists. In 2020, the series made history by sweeping all Primetime Emmy Awards comedy categories with the most wins in a single season for a comedy including Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series for Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy; Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series for Annie Murphy and Daniel Levy; Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy; and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Daniel Levy.

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt's Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, and Ben Feigin. Schitt's Creek is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed domestically by Lionsgate, and internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Schitt's Creek joins Hulu's extensive library of hit comedies including ABC's Abbott Elementary and Home Economics, Freeform's Single Drunk Female, FX's Dave, and Originals including Only Murders in the Building, Life and Beth, How I Met Your Father, and more.

Schitt's Creek is now streaming on Netflix.

Are you excited that the series will be landing on Hulu? Let us know in the comments below!