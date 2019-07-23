Ricky Gervais Joins The Crew in Exclusive Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? Clip

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? is set to bring the lovable Mystery Incorporated crew and of course Scooby-Doo back to television with a host of guest stars, and we’ve got an exclusive first look at a new clip from the show. The newest footage shows comedian and actor Ricky Gervais joining the gang in a museum, though as you can see he isn’t exactly keen on being here. That said, he isn’t too scared to make Mummy puns, much to the chagrin of Daphne, Velma, and Fred, though Scooby and Shaggy absolutely love it.

The crew discovers that the Mummy is actually someone wrapped up in table inside the sarcophagus, and Velma quickly deduces who the culprit is. Unfortunately, she does one of her trademark pauses, and Gervais points out that she should just tell the group instead of doing that whole dramatic pause thing, as it would be much more effective.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To be fair, he’s not wrong, but the group doesn’t agree with him, and they set off to reveal the true villain. You can check out the full video in the clip above.

Gervais won’t be the only notable name popping up, and other guest stars include Whoopi Goldberg, Sherlock Holmes, Batman (voiced by Kevin Conroy), Sia, Wanda Skyes, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson, Steve Urkel (voiced by Jaleel White) though the first episode will feature Chris Paul. You can get a sneak peek at all the crazy adventures the group will get up to in the trailer above.

If the trailer is anything to go by, this series is going to be incredibly fun, and we can’t wait to see more! After its debut on June 27th, new episodes will hit Boomerang and the Boomerang channel on VRV every Thursday, and episodes will also hit Cartoon Network starting in July. You can find the official description below.

“The Mystery Inc. gang – Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo – are facing their toughest mysteries yet but have no fear because help is on the way! Each week, the gang is joined by a different, special celebrity guest and together, those “meddling kids” will get to the bottom of any mystery.”

So what do you think of Scooby-Doo’s new adventures? Let us know in the comments!