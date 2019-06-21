First Look Trailer Released For Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

If you’ve been hoping to have more Scooby-Doo adventures Boomerang has you covered, as it will debut its brand new series Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? very soon, and you can get a first look at the trailer for the new series in the video above. The new series kicks off on June 27th, and was you can see in the trailer will feature the iconic Scooby-Doo gang as well as superheroes and celebrities like Wonder Woman, Chris Paul, Sia, and more.

Other guest stars joining the fun include Ricky Gervais, Whoopi Goldberg, Sherlock Holmes, Batman (voiced by Kevin Conroy), Sia, Wanda Skyes, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson, Steve Urkel (voiced by Jaleel White) though the first episode will feature Chris Paul. You can get a sneak peek at all the crazy adventures the group will get up to in the trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of the standout moments include Wonder Woman taking on a minotaur, Sherlock Holmes helping Shaggy in armor arm a Ballista, Chris Paul dribbling and crossing over with a hot dog, Scooby-Doo giving Wanda Sykes a ride as they run from a monster, Daphne using her martial arts skills to scare a minotaur, and Scooby loading up on a buffet of hot dogs in Wonder Woman’s invisible jet.

If the trailer is anything to go by, this series is going to be incredibly fun, and we can’t wait to see more! After its debut on June 27th, new episodes will hit Boomerang and the Boomerang channel on VRV every Thursday, and episodes will also hit Cartoon Network starting in July. You can find the official description below.

“The Mystery Inc. gang – Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo – are facing their toughest mysteries yet but have no fear because help is on the way! Each week, the gang is joined by a different, special celebrity guest and together, those “meddling kids” will get to the bottom of any mystery.”

So what do you think of Scooby-Doo’s new adventures? Let us know in the comments!