Exclusive Scooby-Doo ‘Doo Good’ Funko Pop Arrives Tonight

BoxLunch has partnered with Warner Bros, Scooby-Doo and Feeding America to for a “Doo Good” campaign aimed at raising awareness in the fight against hunger. To that end, BoxLunch will launch a collection of Scooby-Doo merchandise that includes an exclusive flocked (fuzzy) Scooby-Doo Funko Pop that’s good for 10 meals to Feeding America for each figure sold. This goes above and beyond BoxLunch’s everyday commitment of one meal for every $10 spent.

If you want to get your hands on that exclusive Pop figure and help some folks in need while doing it, here’s what you need to know: The Scooby Doo Doo Good Flocked Funko Pop figure will be available online at BoxLunch.com (a direct link to their Funko collection is available here) at approximately 9:45 pm PT (12:45 am EST) tonight, July 13th – 14th. However, we’ve been told that you might want to start refreshing as early as 9:30 pm. These exclusives tend to sell out quickly, so interested parties should plan accordingly.

The entire lineup of Scooby-Doo merchandise will be available online and in-store starting tomorrow, July 14th. In addition to the Pop figure, the collection will include limited edition apparel, accessories and collectible pins featuring Scooby, Shaggy and other members of the Mystery Inc. Gang. A few examples of what will be up for grabs can be found in the image gallery.

As you will see in the press release below, the U.S. Postal Service is also getting into the action with a special Scooby-Doo stamp with a launch event at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, MN.

On July 14, BoxLunch and the Mystery Inc. Gang will give back – and launch a collection of Scooby-Doo inspired merchandise, including an exclusive flocked Scooby-Doo Funko Pop! that donates 10 additional meals for each one sold. Other highlights from the Scooby-Doo DOOGOOD assortment of apparel, accessories and novelty gifts include matching adult and toddler tie dye tees with Scooby snack embroidery; 2-pack collectors enamel pin sets featuring Scooby, Shaggy and show catchphrases “Zoinks!” and “Ruh-Roh;” a Mystery Machine crossbody bag by designer Danielle Nicole; and a woven tapestry throw of the Scooby Gang in the iconic Mystery Machine.

Continuing the celebration, on Saturday, July 14, the U.S. Postal Service will honor Scooby-Doo with the official “First Day of Issue” dedication ceremony, releasing the first-ever USPS Forever Scooby-DOO! Stamp to highlight the Scooby-Doo DOO GOOD initiative. The USPS SCOOBY-DOO! Stamp event will be held at Mall of America in Minneapolis, MN, as part of a special launch event, DOO GOOD DAY at MOA.

As the national campaign raises awareness in the fight against hunger, fans of all ages are invited to join Scooby-Doo for DOO GOOD DAY at MOA, a day full of activities for the whole family, including Scooby-Doo appearances and photo opps, fun DIY stations and giveaways, and other surprises throughout the day.

